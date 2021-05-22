Members of Air Force 354th Fighter Squadron and 355 OSS controllers from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, AZ training at Fort McCoy on May 22nd. The units A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots received USL (unprepared surface landing) certification and the Controllers received Landing Zone Safety Officer Certification using the Young Air Assault Strip at Fort McCoy WI.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 16:47
|Photo ID:
|6673667
|VIRIN:
|210522-D-VQ984-700
|Resolution:
|6646x4386
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10 [Image 20 of 20], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT