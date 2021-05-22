354th Fighter Squadron A-10

Members of Air Force 354th Fighter Squadron and 355 OSS controllers from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, AZ training at Fort McCoy on May 22nd. The units A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots received USL (unprepared surface landing) certification and the Controllers received Landing Zone Safety Officer Certification using the Young Air Assault Strip at Fort McCoy WI.

