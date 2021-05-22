Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th Fighter Squadron A-10

    354th Fighter Squadron A-10

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Members of Air Force 354th Fighter Squadron and 355 OSS controllers from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, AZ training at Fort McCoy on May 22nd. The units A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots received USL (unprepared surface landing) certification and the Controllers received Landing Zone Safety Officer Certification using the Young Air Assault Strip at Fort McCoy WI.

    

    A-10
    354th Fighter Squadron
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Total Force Training Center Fort McCoy

