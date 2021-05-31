210531-N-UN585-1683

NORTH SEA (May 31, 2021) From left, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), the Spanish frigate Cristobol Colon (F 105), the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) conduct replenishments-at-sea in the North Sea, May 31, 2021. Ross, Roosevelt, and Cristobal Colon are participating in exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
