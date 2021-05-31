Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210531-N-UN585-1683 [Image 22 of 22]

    210531-N-UN585-1683

    NORTH SEA

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    NORTH SEA (May 31, 2021) From left, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), the Spanish frigate Cristobol Colon (F 105), the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) conduct replenishments-at-sea in the North Sea, May 31, 2021. Ross, Roosevelt, and Cristobal Colon are participating in exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 15:15
    Photo ID: 6673431
    VIRIN: 210531-N-UN585-1683
    Resolution: 3970x2647
    Size: 437.07 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210531-N-UN585-1683 [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    RAS
    replenishment at sea
    6th fleet
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    USS Ross
    Formidable Shield 2021

