New Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, sound off during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 2, 2021. Following graduation on June 3, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 14:49
|Photo ID:
|6673429
|VIRIN:
|210602-M-OQ594-1029
|Resolution:
|5136x3424
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT