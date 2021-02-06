New Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, sing along to their drill instructors' cadence during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 2, 2021. Following graduation on June 3, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 14:48 Photo ID: 6673428 VIRIN: 210602-M-OQ594-1018 Resolution: 4510x3007 Size: 2.78 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.