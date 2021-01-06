210601-N-PC065-2042 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Alexandra Villagomez, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), awaits the signal to cut loose the next section of tow line during a towing evolution, June 1, 2021. Arlington is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 11:54
|Photo ID:
|6673162
|VIRIN:
|210601-N-PC065-2042
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|696.71 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arlington executes a tow [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT