    Arlington executes a tow

    Arlington executes a tow

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210601-N-PC065-2046 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2021) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) tows the training support vessel Prevail (TSV 1), June 1, 2021. Arlington is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 11:54
    Photo ID: 6673161
    VIRIN: 210601-N-PC065-2046
    Resolution: 6610x4407
    Size: 869.63 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    Tow
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

