210601-N-PC065-2030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) standby in the well deck in preparation for towing the training support vessel Prevail (TSV 1), June 1, 2021. Arlington is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 This work, Arlington executes a tow [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS