    Arlington executes a tow [Image 3 of 5]

    Arlington executes a tow

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210601-N-PC065-2030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) standby in the well deck in preparation for towing the training support vessel Prevail (TSV 1), June 1, 2021. Arlington is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 11:54
    Photo ID: 6673160
    VIRIN: 210601-N-PC065-2030
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 796.42 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington executes a tow [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    Tow
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

