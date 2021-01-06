Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arlington executes a tow

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210601-N-PC065-2011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) stage the tow line prior to a ship towing evolution, June 1, 2021. Arlington is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington executes a tow [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    Tow
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

