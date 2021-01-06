Arlington executes a tow

210601-N-PC065-2002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) lower to the water in a rigid-hull inflatable boat prior to a ship towing evolution, June 1, 2021. Arlington is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

Date Taken: 06.01.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN