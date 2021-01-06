Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memphis District Recognizes Diversity Champions

    Memphis District Recognizes Diversity Champions

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Thomas Clementson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District

    Memphis District Commander Col. Zachary Miller recognizes three district employees, Jun. 1, 2021, for their efforts planning, coordinating, and facilitating the district’s comprehensive Women’s History Month Roundtable Discussion. Pictured left to right are Carla R. Wells, TiJuana Harris, Col. Zachary Miller, and Erica D. Thomas. Also contributing to the event but not pictured are Suzy G. Weil, Kandi H. Waller, Courtney A. Emmerich, and Angela Freyermuth.

