Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the obstacle course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 27, 2021. The obstacle course was used to test strength and endurance, as well as show recruits that they can overcome the obstacles that are put in front of them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 10:23 Photo ID: 6673104 VIRIN: 210528-M-CI314-1050 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.9 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company O Course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.