Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the obstacle course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 27, 2021. The obstacle course was used to test strength and endurance, as well as show recruits that they can overcome the obstacles that are put in front of them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6673104
|VIRIN:
|210528-M-CI314-1050
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company O Course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
