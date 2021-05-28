Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Company O Course [Image 10 of 10]

    Lima Company O Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the obstacle course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 27, 2021. The obstacle course was used to test strength and endurance, as well as show recruits that they can overcome the obstacles that are put in front of them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 10:23
    Photo ID: 6673104
    VIRIN: 210528-M-CI314-1050
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company O Course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Company O Course
    Lima Company O Course
    Lima Company O Course
    Lima Company O Course
    Lima Company O Course
    Lima Company O Course
    Lima Company O Course
    Lima Company O Course
    Lima Company O Course
    Lima Company O Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT