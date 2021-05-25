Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    815th Airlift Squadron participates in Voyager Shield [Image 2 of 6]

    815th Airlift Squadron participates in Voyager Shield

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    An 815th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules follows behind another 815th C-130J in a two-ship formation during Voyager Shield May 25, 2021. The 815th provided airlift and airdrop support for the Army-led exercise. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 09:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 815th Airlift Squadron participates in Voyager Shield [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint forces
    Keesler
    AFRC
    403rd Wing
    Voyager Shield

