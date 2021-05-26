Italian Navy ITS Marceglia supported German Navy guided-missile frigate F 220 FGS Hamburg with the transportation of one sailor in need of medical care during At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield May 20, 2021. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.(Photo Courtesy of Italian Navy)
