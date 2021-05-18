From left, USAG Bavaria-Hohenfels Deupty Garrison Manager Patrick Rothbauer, volunteer nominee Erin Walsh, Volunteer of the Year Georg Weishaupt, USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck, JMRC Commander Col. Anthony Murtha and JMRC Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Yazzie are present at Hohenfels’ 2021 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on May 18. (U.S. Army photo)
This work, Hohenfels volunteers recognized for continuing efforts and support, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hohenfels volunteers recognized for continuing efforts and support
