    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, 8th Army Sargant Levesque competes in 13 mile foot march

    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, 8th Army Sargant Levesque competes in 13 mile foot march

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Ian Miller 

    8th Army

    The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness

    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, 8th Army Sargant Levesque competes in 13 mile foot march
