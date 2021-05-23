210523-N-N0748-0912 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (May 23, 2021) – Master-At-Arms 1st Class Bryan Mead-Medina, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 5, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, fires a M2A1 machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the North Arabian Sea, May 23. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Army civil affairs, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 3rd Class Alexander Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 01:13 Photo ID: 6672597 VIRIN: 210523-N-N0748-0912 Resolution: 726x638 Size: 61.98 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.