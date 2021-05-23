Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security

    CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security

    ARABIAN SEA

    05.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210523-N-N0748-0912 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (May 23, 2021) – Master-At-Arms 1st Class Bryan Mead-Medina, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 5, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, fires a M2A1 machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the North Arabian Sea, May 23. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Army civil affairs, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 3rd Class Alexander Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 01:13
    Photo ID: 6672597
    VIRIN: 210523-N-N0748-0912
    Resolution: 726x638
    Size: 61.98 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    CTF 56
    USNS Arctic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT