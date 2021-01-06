Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61 [Image 8 of 10]

    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, Seventh Air Force commander, presents the ceremonial guidon to Col. John Gallemore during the 8th Fighter Wing change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 1, 2021. Col. John Gallemore, 8th FW incoming commander, assumed command of the 8th FW from the outgoing commander, Col. Christopher Hammond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 01:21
    Photo ID: 6672573
    VIRIN: 210601-F-SQ280-1248
    Resolution: 5496x3669
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61
    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61
    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61
    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61
    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61
    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61
    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61
    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61
    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61
    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Wolf Pack
    Change of Command
    Wolf 60
    Wolf 61
    Wolf 51

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT