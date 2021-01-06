Wolf Pack welcomes Wolf 61

Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, Seventh Air Force commander, presents the ceremonial guidon to Col. John Gallemore during the 8th Fighter Wing change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 1, 2021. Col. John Gallemore, 8th FW incoming commander, assumed command of the 8th FW from the outgoing commander, Col. Christopher Hammond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

