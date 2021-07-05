Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Michael Peterson 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command commander, is sworn in to the U.S. Space Force by Second Lt. Wellington Brookins, a U.S. Space Force officer assigned to the 533rd Training Squadron, during an International Space Day celebration May 7, 2021, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The lunchtime event for CSpOC and Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) personnel included opening remarks from CSpOC/Space Delta 5 commander Col. Monique DeLauter, a rocket design and launch competition, and a cornhole tournament, followed by a brief transfer-of-service ceremony for the CFSCC commander Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFSCC’s Combined Space Operations Center hosts first International Space Day celebration [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combined Space Operations Center
    Combined Force Space Component Command
    U.S. Space Force
    International Space Day

