Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command commander, addresses attendees of the International Space Day celebration, where she was also officially sworn-in to the U.S. Space Force, May 7, 2021, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The lunchtime event for CSpOC and Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) personnel included opening remarks from CSpOC/Space Delta 5 commander Col. Monique DeLauter, a rocket design and launch competition, and a cornhole tournament, followed by a brief transfer-of-service ceremony for the CFSCC commander Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 17:40
|Photo ID:
|6672215
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-IN231-1004
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|772.73 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFSCC’s Combined Space Operations Center hosts first International Space Day celebration [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
