CFSCC’s Combined Space Operations Center hosts first International Space Day celebration

Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command commander, addresses attendees of the International Space Day celebration, where she was also officially sworn-in to the U.S. Space Force, May 7, 2021, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The lunchtime event for CSpOC and Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) personnel included opening remarks from CSpOC/Space Delta 5 commander Col. Monique DeLauter, a rocket design and launch competition, and a cornhole tournament, followed by a brief transfer-of-service ceremony for the CFSCC commander Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

