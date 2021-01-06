Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wade Costin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Tyler Richardson, from Garland, Texas, uses a needle gun to remove paint from a pad eye on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 1, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 16:14
    Photo ID: 6672055
    VIRIN: 210601-N-FZ335-1074
    Resolution: 2121x3187
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: GARLAND, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

