USS Wichita Sailor Participates in an Integrated Training Team Drill

CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 27, 2021) – A Sailor assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) participates in an Integrated Training Team drill involving a series of damage control and medical casualties, May 27, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

