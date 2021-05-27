Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wichita Sailors Participate in an Integrated Training Team Drill [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Wichita Sailors Participate in an Integrated Training Team Drill

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210527-N-N3764-0102
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 27, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) participate in an Integrated Training Team drill involving a series of damage control and medical casualties, May 27, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 16:20
    Photo ID: 6672043
    VIRIN: 210527-N-N3764-0102
    Resolution: 954x1431
    Size: 144.96 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    US Naval Forces Southern Command
    Damage Control Drill
    Medical Drill
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Wichita (LCS 13)

