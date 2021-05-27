Pima County Roadwork hosts senator's office

Sgt. Gregory Novasky, a platoon leader with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, explains the water supply system to Anil Phull, Military and Veterans staffer for Senator Krysten Sinema's office in Tucson, Arizona on May 27th, 2021. The water is the key ingredient to the roadbed at Pima County Roadwork, an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program project that is rebuilding a 2.3 mile stretch of road that acts as a daily road, airfield and bus route. The IRT program pairs the needs of US communities with the training requirements of the military making it mutually beneficial. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Frans Labranche)

