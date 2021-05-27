Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pima County Roadwork hosts senator's office [Image 2 of 2]

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frans Labranche 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Sgt. Gregory Novasky, a platoon leader with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, explains the water supply system to Anil Phull, Military and Veterans staffer for Senator Krysten Sinema's office in Tucson, Arizona on May 27th, 2021. The water is the key ingredient to the roadbed at Pima County Roadwork, an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program project that is rebuilding a 2.3 mile stretch of road that acts as a daily road, airfield and bus route. The IRT program pairs the needs of US communities with the training requirements of the military making it mutually beneficial. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Frans Labranche)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 12:39
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pima County Roadwork hosts senator's office [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Frans Labranche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Senator's office visits Pima County Roadwork
    IRT
    marforres
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Marine Forces Reserve
    Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

