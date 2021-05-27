FRCSE's T-6 team accepts the NAVAIR Commander's Award for Best Performing FRC Production Line

210527-N-DG679-024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 27, 2021) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's T-6 production line team accepts the NAVAIR Commander's Award for Best Performing FRC Production Line. The performance improvements reduced the T-6 cycle time from 187 days to 77 days. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

