FRCSE's T-6 team accepts the NAVAIR Commander's Award for Best Performing FRC Production Line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 27, 2021) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's T-6 production line team accepts the NAVAIR Commander's Award for Best Performing FRC Production Line. The performance improvements reduced the T-6 cycle time from 187 days to 77 days. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)
05.27.2021
06.01.2021
|6671260
210527-N-DG679-024
|3431x2195
|1.75 MB
JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|5
|0
Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s T-6 Production Line wins 2020 NAVAIR Commander's Award
