Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCSE's T-6 team accepts the NAVAIR Commander's Award for Best Performing FRC Production Line

    FRCSE's T-6 team accepts the NAVAIR Commander's Award for Best Performing FRC Production Line

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    210527-N-DG679-024
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 27, 2021) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's T-6 production line team accepts the NAVAIR Commander's Award for Best Performing FRC Production Line. The performance improvements reduced the T-6 cycle time from 187 days to 77 days. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 09:58
    Photo ID: 6671260
    VIRIN: 210527-N-DG679-024
    Resolution: 3431x2195
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSE's T-6 team accepts the NAVAIR Commander's Award for Best Performing FRC Production Line, by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast&rsquo;s T-6 Production Line wins 2020 NAVAIR Commander's Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    NAVAIR
    Commander’s Award
    FRCSE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT