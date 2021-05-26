Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 visits USS America [Image 4 of 8]

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 visits USS America

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 26, 2021) Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, meets with Fire Controlman 2nd Class Ellison Arnold, from Grand Junction, Colo., aboard USS America (LHA 6), the Navy’s only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 08:02
    Photo ID: 6671045
    VIRIN: 210526-N-FA868-1058
    Resolution: 5025x3350
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Hometown: GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 visits USS America [Image 8 of 8], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    forward-deployed
    Task Force 76
    Expeditionary Strike Group 7
    amphibious force
    USS America (LHA 6)

