Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 visits USS America

SASEBO, Japan (May 26, 2021) Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, arrives aboard USS America (LHA 6), the Navy’s only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)
|05.26.2021
|06.01.2021 08:02
|6671042
|210526-N-FA868-1024
|4653x3102
|1.1 MB
|SASEBO, JP
|0
|0
