MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 31, 2021) Airman Jonathan Osorio participates in a Murph Challenge on the mission deck in honor of Memorial Day aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 31, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

