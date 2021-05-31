MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 31, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Brian Abeyta leads a stop the bleed medical training course aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 31, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

