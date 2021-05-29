Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 29, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Elena Gurule, from Santa Fe, N.M., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to land on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 19:09
    Photo ID: 6670555
    VIRIN: 210529-N-IO312-1044
    Resolution: 4522x3015
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

