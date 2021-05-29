USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 28, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Eduardo Aceves, from Los Angeles, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to launch off the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

