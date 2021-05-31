Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    2021 Memorial Day Ceremony

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Maj. Gen. James B. Jarrard, commanding general, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, salutes the wreath placed at the base of the flagpole in commemoration for all the fallen service men and women on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 31, 2021. Memorial Day was officially proclaimed on May 5, 1868, by General John Logan, national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, as a day of remembrance for America's service members who fought and gave their lives for the United States of America. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Daniel Proper)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

