Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii salutes the rising flag during the Memorial Day Ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 31, 2021. Memorial Day was officially proclaimed on May 5, 1868, by General John Logan, national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, as a day of remembrance for America's service members who fought and gave their lives for the United States of America. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Daniel Proper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 18:51 Photo ID: 6670540 VIRIN: 210531-A-LE512-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.43 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.