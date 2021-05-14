210514-N-OI940-2024
NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) Lt. Brent Booze, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), operates on a medical training dummy during a mass casualty drill, May 14, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 12:51
|Photo ID:
|6670342
|VIRIN:
|210514-N-OI940-2024
|Resolution:
|3690x2636
|Size:
|687.49 KB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS San Antonio Mass Casualty Drill, by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT