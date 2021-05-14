210514-N-OI940-1113

NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) A CH-53 Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), May 14, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 12:36 Photo ID: 6670334 VIRIN: 210514-N-OI940-1113 Resolution: 3537x2526 Size: 755.7 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Antonio Flight Ops, by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.