    USS San Antonio Flight Ops

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210514-N-OI940-1122
    NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) A CH-53 Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), flies towards Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 5, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, during routine flight and well deck operations, May 14, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 12:36
    Photo ID: 6670333
    VIRIN: 210514-N-OI940-1122
    Resolution: 1217x1704
    Size: 204.79 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio Flight Ops, by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

