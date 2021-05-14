USS San Antonio Flight Ops

210514-N-OI940-1122

NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) A CH-53 Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), flies towards Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 5, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, during routine flight and well deck operations, May 14, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

Date Taken: 05.14.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN