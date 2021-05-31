USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live Fire Exercise

210531-N-JK118-1059 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Brendan Schwehr, left, from Springfield, Illinois, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Braden McDonald from Colquitt, Georgia, fire a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas F. Leishman)

