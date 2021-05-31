Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live Fire Exercise

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Leishman 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210531-N-JK118-1059 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Brendan Schwehr, left, from Springfield, Illinois, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Braden McDonald from Colquitt, Georgia, fire a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas F. Leishman)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 12:58
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Thomas Leishman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

