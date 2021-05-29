210529-N-WQ732-1032 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (May 29, 2021) – Sailors heave a mooring line as guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) prepares to depart Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 29. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 07:14 Photo ID: 6670184 VIRIN: 210529-N-WQ732-1032 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 547.29 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Monterey Departs Bahrain [Image 2 of 2], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.