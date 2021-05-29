Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Monterey Departs Bahrain [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Monterey Departs Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210529-N-WQ732-1048 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (May 29, 2021) – Seaman Armando Hernandez uses a sound powered telephone as guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) prepares to depart Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 29. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    USS Monterey Departs Bahrain
    USS Monterey Departs Bahrain

