    Romestaing community honors downed American WWII aviators with ceremony and flyover [Image 7 of 8]

    Romestaing community honors downed American WWII aviators with ceremony and flyover

    ROMESTAING, FRANCE

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Students from Elie Faure College in Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, stand in formation during a memorial ceremony as part of National Resistance Day in Romestaing, France, March 27, 2021. Romestaing community members held a memorial ceremony to pay tribute to American World War II aviators, the B-24 "Aphrodite's Diciples" as well as Chuck Yeager who crashed his P-51 March 5, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021
    Location: ROMESTAING, FR 
