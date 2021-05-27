Romestaing community honors downed American WWII aviators with ceremony and flyover

Students from Elie Faure College in Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, stand in formation during a memorial ceremony as part of National Resistance Day in Romestaing, France, March 27, 2021. Romestaing community members held a memorial ceremony to pay tribute to American World War II aviators, the B-24 "Aphrodite's Diciples" as well as Chuck Yeager who crashed his P-51 March 5, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
