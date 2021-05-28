Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210528-N-AZ866-0126 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 28, 2021) Tug boats escort the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece, and prepares to moor next to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex, May 28, 2021. Carter Hall and San Antonio are operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Greece
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50)
    NSA Souda Bay

