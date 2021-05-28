210528-N-AZ866-0045 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 28, 2021) The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled logistics and maintenance stop, May 28, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

