CINCU, Romania – Platoon leader, 2ndLieutenant Cristina Babarelu from 30th Mountain Scouts Battalion getting ready to for the RPG-7 LFX.



Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.



NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 02:57 Photo ID: 6670018 VIRIN: 210526-N-D0455-441 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.73 MB Location: RO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Platoon leader, 2ndLieutenant Cristina Babarelu from 30th Mountain Scouts Battalion getting ready to for the RPG-7 LFX [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.