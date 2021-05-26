CINCU, Romania – Romanian Soldiers from 30th Mountain Scouts Battalion while holding her position and aiming her RPG-7 conducting RPG LFX during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.



Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.



NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 02:57 Photo ID: 6670017 VIRIN: 210526-N-D0455-453 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.65 MB Location: RO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romanian Soldiers from 30th Mountain Scouts Battalion holds her position and aims her RPG-7 while conducting RPG LFX during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Justin Davidson- Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.