Romanian Platoon Leader, 2ndLieutenant Andrei Tîrziu, from the 33th Mountain Scouts Battalion, prepares his soldiers for RPG-7 LFX during Steadfast Defender 2021

CINCU, Romania – Romanian Platoon Leader, 2ndLieutenant Andrei Tîrziu, from the 33th Mountain Scouts Battalion, preparing his soldiers for RPG-7 LFX during Steadfast Defender 2021.



Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.



NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

