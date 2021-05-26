This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN

Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pose for a photo with the This is My Squad competition after winning the event May 26 at Fort Carson, Colo. The event, hosted quarterly by one of the brigade's battalions, encourages squads to work together to complete tasks and win the TIMS trophy for their respective battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

