Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN [Image 4 of 6]

    This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, ruck march to the next event during the brigade's This is My Squad competition May 25 at Fort Carson, Colo. The event, hosted quarterly by one of the brigade's battalions, encourages squads to work together to complete tasks and win the TIMS trophy for their respective battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 12:14
    Photo ID: 6669798
    VIRIN: 210525-A-AU561-054
    Resolution: 5667x3578
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN
    This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN
    This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN
    This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN
    This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN
    This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    ruck march
    this is my squad
    TIMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT