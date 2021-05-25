A Soldier with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, carries water cans across a field during the brigade's This is My Squad competition May 25 at Fort Carson, Colo. The event, hosted quarterly by one of the brigade's battalions, encourages squads to work together to complete tasks and win the TIMS trophy for their respective battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 12:14 Photo ID: 6669797 VIRIN: 210525-A-AU561-098 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 8.57 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.