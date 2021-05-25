This is My Squad Competition - 1-12 IN

Soldiers with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, carry a Soldier in a litter in an event during the This is My Squad competition May 25 at Fort Carson, Colo. The event, hosted quarterly by one of the brigade's battalions, encourages squads to work together to complete tasks and win the TIMS trophy for their respective battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

